Cattle Smuggling Bids Foiled In Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban; 343 Bovines Rescued

The Jammu and Kashmir police have rescued 343 bovines and registered 16 FIRs against alleged smugglers in Ramban district, officials said on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India
The cattle smuggling bids were foiled in Chanderkote, Batote and Ramban areas. Sixteen vehicles used for the purpose were also seized, they said.

The police are taking every possible step to curb the bovine smuggling menace, they said.

