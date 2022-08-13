Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Continues To Quiz TMC's Anubrata Mondal At Kolkata Office

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's close aide Anubrata Mondal has been kept in the Kolkata office of the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) in Nizam Palace as the agency continues to interrogate Mondal in connection with his role in the cattle smuggling case.

Notably, Anubrata Mondal who is under CBI custody was taken to the Alipore command hospital after he complained of a breathing problem on Friday, August 12 wherein several tests including blood pressure, blood sugar etc were done. According to doctors, Mondal's health was fine and there is no requirement for special medical attention. Later, he was again brought to the CBI's Nizam Palace office wherein, according to the agency sources, the TMC leader spoke with his family, especially his daughter twice over call. Notably, he has been kept in a guest room on the 14th floor of Nizam palace as CBI continues back-to-back interrogations, quizzing him about his role and how he allegedly became a catalyst in the whole process of the cattle smuggling case.

Anubrata Mondal sent to 10 days CBI custody

On Thursday, August 11, a CBI team reached Anubrata's residence in the Bolpur area of West Bengal's Birbhum and arrested him in connection with the cattle smuggling case. Mondal's health check-up was done in the ECL guest house and from there he was taken to Asansol where he was produced in the CBI special court. From the CBI special court, the central agency got 10 days of custody of Mondal, following which at around 7 PM, the CBI team along with Mondal started from Asansol court and reached Kolkata around 2:45 AM on Friday.

The agency, in the statement released on Thursday, reiterated the allegation that the TMC leader was "organising and patronising large-scale illegal cattle smuggling to neighbouring countries and collecting huge money from other persons." Further, it also accused him of 'consistently avoiding summons' and 'not cooperating' with the investigation into the case.

Bengal cattle smuggling case

On 21 September 2020, the CBI filed a case against Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, which was taking place allegedly in connivance with public servants.

The alleged kingpin of the racket, Mohammad Enamul Haque, was arrested in New Delhi in November 2020. According to the FIR, cattle were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh by miscreants who were allegedly paying money to BSF personnel manning the International Border. The smugglers named in the case allegedly paid 10% of the auction price from successful bidders to accused Customs officials, the CBI's FIR said.

It is pertinent to mention that CBI is questioning Mondal in two cases; one in a cattle smuggling case and another in West Bengal post-poll violence.