Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Raids Rice Field In Bolpur Allegedly Owned By TMC Leader

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided a rice mill in West Bengal's Bolpur, in connection with the cattle smuggling case. A team of CBI sleuths reached the Shiva Sambhu early this morning to conduct searches.

Earlier on Saturday, the central agency raided a rice mill in Birbhum, allegedly owned by arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, as a part of its ongoing probe into the cattle smuggling scam. During the raid, CBI sleuths found several high-end vehicles parked inside the premises of the mill, and the ownership of the vehicles was investigated.

The raids were conducted to find out how TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal got the money to purchase the rice mill.

"The rice mill was purchased by Mondal in 2017. The rice mill has been mentioned as the address of several other offices belonging to him, his daughter, and his late wife. We are trying to find out certain other things which may have links to the cattle scam," an officer told PTI.

The CBI sleuths, who were made to wait outside the rice mill for over half an hour by the security guards, plan to conduct raids in different places in the district in connection with their ongoing probe.

Anubrata Mondal held in cattle smuggling case

TMC's Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with a cattle smuggling case. Mondal, a close associate of Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, was earlier sent to CBI custody till August 20 by an Asansol court. On Saturday, his custody was extended till August 24.

On Wednesday, the CBI froze assets belonging to Anubrata Mondal and his family. The assets, primarily Fixed Deposits with State Bank of India, Bank of India, and Axis Bank worth Rs 16.97 crore in the name of Mondal were seized by the agency.

Sources say that Anubrata received a hefty commission for cattle that were smuggled across the border. For each bovine that was smuggled, the TMC leader had set Rs 2,500-3,000 commission. During festive seasons, especially Eid, this would go up to Rs 5,000 to 6,000, sources informed.

(With inputs from agency)