As a part of its probe into the cattle smuggling scam, the CBI is likely to question incarcerated TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya on Wednesday. As per sources, she will be quizzed at her residence in Bolpur. The central agency might also interrogate Mondal's accountant. A CBI official was quoted as saying by PTI, "We have found several joint bank accounts of Mondal and his daughter. The two are joint holders of many other assets as well. Several accounts belonging to his daughter were used for transactions in the cattle smuggling scam".

He added, "A flat in Chinar Park area, on the outskirts of the city, was registered in his daughter's name. We have found two more flats in her name. There are several rice mills too."

Anubrata Mondal's arrest

The Birbhum district president of TMC, Mondal is also under the scanner of the CBI in the post-poll violence case. He was taken into custody from his Bolpur residence on August 11 after he skipped 10 summons in connection with the cattle smuggling case citing ill-health as an excuse. On September 21, 2020, the CBI arrested Satish Kumar, a former BSF commandant over the illegal cattle trade along the Bangladesh border. Mondal's name cropped up during the probe.

As per the CBI FIR, over 20,000 cattle were seized by the BSF before being transported across the border during Kumar's tenure in the Malda district from December 2015 to April 2017. The central agency alleged that neither the persons involved in the smuggling were arrested nor their vehicles were seized owing to a nexus between BSF personnel, Customs officials and traders. Moreover, it claimed that traders paid bribes to both BSF and Customs officials. Md Enamul Haque, a trader, has also been arrested in this case.