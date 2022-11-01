Caught On Cam: Senior Cop In K'taka Slaps Victims Of Police Sub-inspector Recruitment Scam

In a shocking development, Tumkaru Deputy superintendent of police, P Srinivas on Tuesday slapped and sent away victims of the police sub-inspector recruitment scam. The victims were planning to meet Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra about the difficulties they faced due to the scam when the incident took place.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) is probing the scam, which involves the alleged fraud in recruiting 543 police sub-inspectors in the state. More than 30 people, including some candidates and police officers, have been arrested in connection with the scam.

In the visuals, the Deputy SP can be seen talking with victims of the PSI scam when he suddenly slaps one of them. They had come to speak with Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

A few police job aspirants who met the minister fell at his feet, urging him to increase the job quota and start appointing people. Jnanendra was attending a function in Tumkuru.

Congress hits out at BJP

The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah has slammed the "inhuman" Bommai-led government and claimed that they "always do this".

"A week ago, V Somanna, being a responsible minister, slapped a woman. She fell down. These are the type of ministers in Karnataka," the former Chief Minister said.

After the recruitment scam broke out earlier this year, the Karnataka government on April 29 annulled the exams and announced that exams will be conducted again. Following this, some students, who cleared the exam, approached the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) against this. However, the KAT dismissed their plea.

The candidates then approached the High Court against the KAT order stating that candidates who had passed genuinely should not be penalized for the scam involving some. On September 28, the Karnataka High Court directed the government not to announce fresh exams.