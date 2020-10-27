Caught On Camera: MP Cop Dragged On Car Bonnet For Protesting Against Traffic Violation

A shocking video of a policeman being dragged on a car bonnet in a busy street of MP's Jabalpur has emerged. In the incident captured on a CCTV camera, Sub Inspector Surendra Yadav was seen being pulled away by the speeding car after he attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic rule violation. Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Tiwari while speaking to ANI said Yadav sustained injuries as he fell on the ground from the speeding car's bonnet.

MP: Sub Inspector dragged on car bonnet

Vijay Tiwari told ANI, "A case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation underway."

The incident took place on Monday where the cop was trying to stop the vehicle for disobeying traffic rules. As Yadav tried to halt the car, the driver continued while dragging the policeman on the bonnet of the car. Tiwari said that as Yadav was trained, he held the bonnet to save himself, but when the driver increased the speed of the car he fell on the ground due to which he got injured.

Earlier this month, a similar incident of a car driver dragging an on-duty Traffic Police personnel on the bonnet of his car for approximately 400 m in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area was reported. AN FIR was also registered against the driver for assaulting a cop when he attempted to stop the vehicle over traffic rule violation.

(With ANI inputs)