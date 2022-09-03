Caught On Tape: Traffic Cop Accused Of Asking Bribe Beaten Up In Madhya Pradesh's Morena

In a shocking scene from Madhya Pradesh's Morena, a traffic cop being brutally thrashed by a mob was caught on camera on Saturday. The vehicle owner reportedly ran away with his bike during the checking. However, when the cop tried to chase him, the vehicle owner accused the cop of asking for money.

Following the incident, the angry mob assaulted the cop for asking for illegal recovery. The incident was caught on tape in which the mob is seen beating the traffic policeman for allegedly asking for a bribe. Soon after the video was shared on social media, it went viral on the internet.

According to sources, no FIR has been registered in the matter as of now. However, it is reported that the police will file a complaint regarding this and will identify the assaulters on the basis of the video footage recorded.

Earlier in June this year, a traffic cop in Delhi beaten up by a mob that accused him of physically assaulting a woman after stopping her scooter for travelling on the wrong side of the road. Six people, including two women, were detained in the case. However, the police said that the woman got upset when the traffic cop asked her to move the scooter from the road. She then hit him.

Following the tussle, the woman reportedly fell down from her vehicle after which locals thrashed the cop. Meanwhile, a video of the incident showed the woman accusing the traffic inspector of taking away the keys of her scooter and hitting her when she asked him to show identification and a permit to fine people in that particular area.

Police man attacked by woman in MP's Indore

In July, a woman and her accomplice attacked and assaulted an on-duty traffic police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The traffic policeman stopped the duo for violating the traffic rules. Following this, the two attacked the officer. The video of the incident went viral over social media.

In the video clip, the woman was seen jumping up and attacking the policeman and the cop is seen defending himself. Passersby also intervened in the matter and separated the two from the cop. A complaint was later registered against the woman and her accomplice and they were soon taken into custody.