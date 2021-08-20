Caveat Filed In SC Over HC's Verdict Directing CBI Probe In West Bengal Post-poll Violence

A day after the Calcutta High Court passed the verdict of ordering a CBI probe into West Bengal's post-poll violence, a petition has been filed with a caveat application in Supreme Court. Petitioner-advocate Anindya Sundar Das informed ANI that he has filed the caveat application and that he must be 'heard in case West Bengal Government files an appeal against the High Court order.' It is pertinent to note that Das is one of the petitioners who had earlier filed a plea claiming that the lives of people were in danger in West Bengal owing to the alleged inaction of the state police force.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government on Thursday suffered a major setback after the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored probe into the West Bengal post-poll violence. The 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar has been hearing the plea of BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal who alleged that over 200 persons have been unable to return home owing to the continued threat to their lives. Thereafter, the court directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints about the violence.

TMC leader expressed confidence over state Government to take action against verdict

The petition from the advocate to Supreme Court also comes after TMC leader Saugata Roy said that the "state government to judge the situation and make a decision to appeal to a higher court if necessary." Expressing unhappiness, Roy had told media that the matter was of "the state government's jurisdiction" and the decision of involving the CBI is "transgression on the State's right."

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC, and ISF were up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

(With ANI inputs)