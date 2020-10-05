CBI Accuses DK Shivakumar Of Possessing Disproportionate Assets Worth Rs. 74.93 Crore

In an official statement on Monday, the CBI alleged that Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar possessed disproportionate assets worth nearly Rs.74.93 crore. These assets allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income are also in the name of his family members. The CBI initially registered a Preliminary Enquiry against Shivakumar and other individuals in March 2020.

In connection with this case, the agency conducted searches at 14 locations in Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai. As per the CBI, approximately Rs.57 lakh cash and many incriminating documents including property documents, bank-related information, computer hard disk, etc. were seized. The raids were conducted at multiple premises including that of the Karnataka Congress president's brother and Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh. Earlier in the day, the Congress party accused BJP of orchestrating these raids as an intimidation tactic.

Agencies zero in on Shivakumar

Recently, the Karnataka government had given sanction to CBI to probe the state Congress chief under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The case emanates from the FIR filed by the ED in September 2018 which in turn was based on the Income Tax department's charge sheet. Essentially, the I-T department raided 60 properties of Shivakumar and his associates in August 2017.

It unearthed nearly Rs. 8.59 crore of cash at four of his premises in Delhi. The I-T department accused him of regularly transporting unaccounted cash through the Hawala network with the help of his four associates namely, Sachin Narayan, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and N Rajendran. According to the I-T department, Shivakumar was instrumental in setting up a web of persons in Delhi and Bengaluru to transport and utilize the unaccounted cash. All of them were accused of tax evasion too.

After his formal arrest by the ED on September 3, 2019, his custody was extended only till September 17 after which he was sent to Tihar jail. In the meantime, he moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail. On October 15, 2019, his judicial custody was extended till October 25. While the ED had opposed his bail plea, Justice Suresh Kait of the Delhi High Court granted bail to Shivakumar on October 23.

