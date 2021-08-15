CBI Announces ₹5 Lakh Reward For Information On Conspirators Of Dhanbad Judge Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakhs to anyone who provides credible information about the conspirators of the Dhanbad judge murder case. The CBI has been directed to file a weekly status report before the Jharkhand High Court on the investigation into the death of the Dhanbad district and sessions judge Uttam Anand.

While the CBI shared details of the probe as mandated by the Supreme Court during the last hearing, CJI NV Ramana had expressed dissatisfaction over the report's contents submitted in the sealed cover. The Chief Justice stated, "We want something concrete. Arrest and seizing of vehicles are done by state".

Thereafter, the bench stated, "We will adjourn, let the chief justice continue and monitor the case. We will keep the case pending. keeping in view of gravity we direct CBI to file a status report in Jharkhand HC every week".

Dhanbad judge dead; CBI takes over case

Serving as the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Dhanbad, Uttam Anand was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw on the morning of July 28. This incident occurred when he was out for a morning walk at the Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area. After an autorickshaw driver found him lying in a pool of blood, he was rushed to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspicion about foul play strengthened after the CCTV footage emerged where an autorickshaw is seen going out of its way to the extreme left of the road and hitting the judge. The vehicle in question was seized from Giridih and brought to the Dhanbad police station on the same night. The deceased judge's father stressed that he was a "murder by conspiracy" based on the CCTV revelation.

After the Jharkhand High Court accepted the Hemant Soren-led government's recommendation for a CBI probe dated July 30, the central agency formally took over the investigation on August 4. The FIR was registered against an unknown rickshaw driver under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. For the last two days, the central agency has taken accused Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma to the incident site for recreating the crime scene and verifying the sequence of events.

Image Credit: ANI