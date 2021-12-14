CBI Apprehends Deputy Chief Engineer Of Railways In Rs 15 Bribery Case

The CBI nabbed a Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer of Northeast Frontier Railways, Ranjeet Kumar Borah, on Tuesday from Guwahati allegedly while he was taking Rs 15 lakh as bribe from a private company in return of favours extended to it, officials said Tuesday.

It is alleged that Borah was favouring a Patna-based company in projects of the Northeast Frontier Railways, they said.

The company had given him several properties in return for the favours extended by him, they said.

Recently, Borah allegedly asked the company to give him cash of Rs 2.10 crore in return for properties, they said.

The company had allegedly paid several installments of the Rs 2.10 crore in the past, they said.

The CBI got information that Rs 15 lakh cash from the alleged bribery will be paid on Tuesday at Maligaon, Guwahati, following which a raid was conducted and Borah was nabbed in the process of receiving the money, they said.

The arrest formalities of Borah are underway, they said.

