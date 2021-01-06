CBI Arrests 3 More In Pollachi Sexual Assault Case; One Alleged AIADMK Member

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three more people in connection with the Pollachi sexual assault case. The case pertains to the alleged sexual assault by one of the accused on a 19-year-old girl near Pollachi on February 12, 2019. The central investigating agency had filed the first chargesheet against the accused in connection with the same in May 2019. Among the three arrested, one member is alleged to be a member of the AIADMK.

According to media reports, last month, the Coimbatore Mahila Court granted permission to the CBI to examine the voice samples of the five accused in the case. The CBI sought permission from the court to analyse the voices of the men heard in a few video clips related to the case to check whether they match the voices of the arrested persons.

Pollachi sex scandal case

The charge sheet names five persons as accused in the case - Sabrirajanth alias Risvanth, K Thirunavukkarasu, M Sathish, T Vasanth Kumar and R Manni alias Mani Vanan. During the investigation, it was revealed that the heinous act was an organised crime and the accused persons made videos of the victims and later blackmailed them.

According to news agency ANI, all the five accused persons have been booked under section 354(a) (punishment for sexual harassment) 354 (b) (assault or use of force to woman with an intent to disrobe), 367 (kidnapping), 392 (dacoity), 34-A (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 (E) and 67 of Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the law.

Last year, DMK leader MK Stalin said that the Pollachi case will be looked into if his party comes to power in the state after Assembly elections in 2021. In Pollachi sex scandal, more than fifty women were lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were video-graphed.

