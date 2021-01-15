CBI Arrests Gautam Kundu’s Wife In Connection With The Rose Valley Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu’s wife in connection with the high-profile chit fund scam. As per the latest reports, the investigation body has arrested Shubhra Kundu after her brief questioning. Her summon comes with regard to a jewelry store owned by the Rose Valley Group which displays disproportionate finances in its record. Notably, the ED has also registered a case based on the assets of the jewelry store. Kundu will appear before the Court tomorrow.

Earlier the CBI had asked for a detailed list of Shubhra Kundu's bank accounts, PAN Card, and other financial details. Gautam Kundu has already been arrested in the case and is already behind the bars at the Presidency jail since March 2015. It is important to note that Gautam Kundu has had properties worth Rs 293 crores attached by the ED in connection with the scam. He is reported to be close to the top brass of the Trinamool Congress.

Rose Valley chit fund scam

The high-profile Rose Valley chit fund scam came to light in 2013 after the collapse of a Ponzi scheme run by the Rose Valley Group. Calculated to be even bigger than the Saradha Chit Fund scam, it hit the states of West Bengal, Assam, and Bihar. Around Rs.17,520 crore was reportedly raised from 1 lakh investors in the name of a "Holiday Membership Scheme."The Rose Valley group had allegedly floated 27 companies for running the chit fund operations out of which only 12 were found to be active. It is alleged that the company made "cross investments" in various other floating companies to reduce its liabilities towards investors.

(With Agency Inputs)