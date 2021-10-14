CBI Busts Recruitment Racket In CRPF's CoBRA Unit; 5 Constables Booked

The CBI has busted a recruitment racket and booked five CRPF constables posted at the headquarters of its elite CoBRA force for allegedly taking bribe to get failed candidates selected in the anti-Naxal commando unit, officials said on Thursday.

A former constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was also booked in the case, they added.

The agency action came on a complaint from the CoBRA headquarters, which stated that some constables, during their pre-induction training in the unit, had alleged that a "criminal network" was operating and those associated with it took bribes from failed candidates to get them selected to the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit of the force.

