CBI Calls FIR Against Sushant Singh's Sisters By Rhea Chakraborty 'vitiated & Bad In Law'

"FIR is vitiated & bad in law," states the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday as they opposed the FIR filed by prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in Bombay High Court. The FIR was filed by Rhea in September against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka & Meetu Singh.

The CBI pulled up the Mumbai Police and also stated, "The complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty is mostly speculative in nature & such speculation can't be made the basis of an FIR." Rhea had accused Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and others of forgery and preparing a "fake" prescription of medicines for anxiety for the 34-year-old actor, who was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Rhea in her plea claimed that, "The drugs prescribed by the co-accused Dr. Kumar were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines issued on 25th March 2020, which constitutes Appendix 5 of the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics Regulation, 2002)."

Mumbai police in September registered an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and others after the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claimed that they prescribed drugs to him without consultation. The complaint was filed on the basis of WhatsApp chats found between Priyanka and Sushant on June 8. The case was registered under sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have initiated the second phase of their probe into the Chhichhore actor's death. While the CBI has found little support from the medico-legal report from AIIMS, it is expected to delve deeper into the circumstances leading to the actor's death as it continues to summon close associates of the late actor for questioning. The NCB, on the other hand, had arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of purchasing and administering drugs to the late actor.

Rhea was released on bail while under stringent conditions set by the NDPS court earlier this month after a month of detention.

Sushant's untimely death has the nation anxious as conclusive reports from all central agencies are eagerly awaited by his family, friends, fans and followers. His supporters, with the encouragement and guidance of his family, have been protesting across the country to express solidarity in seeking justice for the late actor.