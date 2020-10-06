In Sushant Case, CBI Has Been Told Of Him Meeting Rhea On June 13; Her Neighbour Confirms

Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour at Juhu's Primrose Apartments has in a sensational testimony to Republic TV confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty had met on the evening of June 13, a day before his untimely demise. Citing that an eyewitness had informed her of the same, she revealed that all details of the incident have been recorded by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This statement by her neighbour busts Rhea Chakraborty's narrative of having met Sushant for the last time on June 8 - the day she allegedly left his apartment with all his medical and financial documents.

Read | Rhea Chakraborty's Primrose neighbour confirms Sushant drove her home on June 13; CBI told

Rhea's neighbour repeatedly pointed out that the CBI has been told about the eye witness' account of seeing Sushant himself drive the car to drop Rhea home around 6 or 6:30 in the evening on June 13. She said that the witness saw Sushant and Rhea on the evening of June 13th when "Sushant dropped her off around 6-6:30 pm." and "Sushant was driving alone and there was no driver."

Read | In Sushant case, Subramanian Swamy questions 'Fake ID Twitter gang'; raises the stakes

Earlier, BJP leader Vivekanand Gupta, as well as a Karni Sena leader, had informed Republic TV about a similar instance on June 13 where they claimed that Sushant had dropped his girlfriend at her residence in the intervening night of June 13 and 14 around 2 or 3 AM. Gupta has also said that he is ready to depose before the central investigating agency which is probing the actor's mysterious death on June 14.

"On the 13th night, there was a birthday of a big politician and another politician has also tweeted about how there can be a party in the lockdown. It means the minister knows there was a party and he knows who all were present. This incident happened on the night of 13th and 14th. Eyewitness have told me that around 2 am to 3 am, Sushant went to drop Rhea till her home. So saying that she left on June 8 is not correct", he had said.

Read | In Sushant case, explosive SSR AIIMS tape shreds suicide theory, exposes massive u-turn

Rhea's neighbour's testimony, after Gupta's revelations, reaffirms the unreliability of Rhea's statements before the Police and the investigating authorities. According to her, she had allegedly left Sushant's Bandra residence on June 8, days before he was found dead in the same flat on June 14. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had claimed in an interview that it was at Sushant Singh Rajput’s behest that she left his home on June 8.

Read | Sushant death case: Ashoke Pandit demands AIIMS Dr Sudhir Gupta to be 'interrogated'