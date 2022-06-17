CBI Conducts Searches, Files 4 FIRs Over Enemy Property Scam In Uttar Pradesh

In a development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered four FIRs against officials managing enemy properties for an alleged scam. According to CBI officials, the booked persons leased out over 71 hectares of prime commercial land in Uttar Pradesh at nominal rates by mismarking the area as being ponds. The enemy properties are currently vested with the Custodian of Enemy Property of India (CEPI).

The CBI has now booked government officials for the alleged scam related to enemy properties in Lucknow, Barabanki and Sitapur. These are properties left behind by people, who took Chinese and Pakistani citizenships. The agency conducted searches at 40 locations in Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahr and Barabanki in connection with the property scam case and has filed FIRs in the matter.

According to the Central probe agency, government officials namely, Samandar Singh Rana, the then officiating CEPI at Delhi; Utpal Chakraborty, Assistant Custodian and Ramesh Chandra Tewari, a retired supervisor (both based in Lucknow) are being investigated under Indian Penal Code Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and 471 (forgery) and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act related to bribery. Apart from the top officials, the CBI has also named 41 beneficiaries as accused in the FIRs. As per the CBI, two of the FIRs have been filed with the Lucknow unit while two were filed in Ghaziabad.

Uttar Pradesh enemy property scam

According to the FIRs, CEPI officials allegedly colluded with beneficiaries by “forging and manipulating lease agreements in favour of lessees” and granting leases without legitimate agreements. It mentioned that the agreements were regularised without the approval of the Central government. The officials have also been noted for waiving of lease rental arrears, unauthorised out-of-court settlements and other illegal means, causing a loss of revenue to the government.

“Public servants in conspiracy with private persons caused huge financial loss to the government exchequer by leasing out large tracts of prime high-value land, measuring about 17 hectares, located at Noida Extension, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kasganj etc,” a CBI spokesperson said about the FIRs registered at Ghaziabad unit. The CBI, in its FIR, alleged that the enemy land mentioned were handed out at extremely nominal rentals, allowing illegal constructions by private builders.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: PTI)