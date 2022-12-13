CBI Convoy Stopped By Mob In West Bengal Amid Ruckus Over Birbhum Massacre Accused's Death

The convoy of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was stopped by an infuriated crowd in West Bengal a day after Lalan Sheikh, an accused in the Birbhum violence was found dead in custody. The car of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the CBI could only move after a lathi charge by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

#BREAKING | 3 cars of CBI stopped by protesters in Birbhum as ruckus erupts over death of Bogtui massacre accused. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/QcJazyPLXX — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2022

On December 5, Sheikh was arrested from Jharkhand where he was hiding since March. The accused was remanded to CBI's custody and was lodged in the Rampurhat Camp office. When both the Investigating Officers were in Court on December 13, he sought leave to go to the toilet, where he was later found hanging by the neck.

"The local Police station was informed about the death of Lalan Sheikh at around 4.40 PM on Monday by CBI. A case of unnatural death will be registered and the matter will be investigated to ascertain the cause of death," said Birbhum SP Nagendra Nath Tripathi.

Senior TMC leader and MLA Madan Mitra demanded a serious enquiry into the matter saying that the Trinamool Congress would fully cooperate with all the agencies in the enquiry. "If people have any problem with an investigation, they demand a CBI enquiry. But, if the prime accused is found hanging in CBI custody, how will the people have faith in the agency?" asked Mitra, who is the Kamarhati MLA.

Bagtui massacre in Birbhum

The Trinamool Congress deputy chief of Bursal panchayat, Bhadu Sheikh was killed in Bagtui, Birbhum on March 21. Soon after that, at least 12 houses were set on fire. A special investigation team (SIT) of the West Bengal Police first took over the probe. However, there was an appeal in the Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI probe in the matter. Following successive orders of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI is currently conducting two parallel investigations – the first into the carnage that claimed nine lives, and the second into the assassination of Bhadu Sheikh.

The CBI has filed a 1,192-page charge sheet, in which is mentioned eyewitness accounts, security camera footage and statements given by two of the three women who succumbed to burn injuries at the Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital.

(with agency inputs)