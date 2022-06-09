CBI Counters Punjab Police: 'Red Corner Notice For Brar Sought After Moosewala Murder'

In a major embarrassment for Punjab Police, the Central Bureau of Investigation, on Thursday, countered its claim on the Red Corner Notice against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

Just a day ago, the Punjab Police had claimed that it had sought a Red Corner Notice against Brar nearly 10 days before Moosewala's killing on May 29. Countering the same, the CBI in a statement said that the Punjab Police had sought a Red Notice against Brar only on May 30, a day after the murder of the singer-politician.

The CBI said communication was received from the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police through an email on May 30 at 12.25 pm with a letter, dated May 19. Attached in the plea seeking the issuance of a Red Notice against Brar were two FIRs registered by Punjab police -- FIR no 409 dated November 12, 2020, and FIR no 44 dated February 18, 2021 -at the city police station, Faridkot.

For those unversed, a Red Corner Notice is issued to seek the arrest of a wanted person with the intention of extraditing them.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was traveling in his own car, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin -- when two people from a car behind approached him from the front and fired at him. In all, around 30 rounds were fired by the assailants at Moosewala’s car. All three people in the car sustained injuries. The singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets, and died within 15 minutes of the attack while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Soon after the murder, Brar issued a statement with regard to the incident. In the statement posted on social media, Brar said that he along with Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi group was responsible for the murder of the singer and Congress leader.

So far, the police have arrested 10 people for providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harboring the shooters of renowned Punjabi Singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala. On Friday, Keshav and Chetan were arrested from Bhatinda. Earlier, Siddhesh Kamble alias Saurabh Mahaka, Sandeep Singh alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, were arrested.