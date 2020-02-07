CBI Crackdown Corruption In Delhi Government

A day before Delhi polls, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids at the GST office and held an IAS officer along with several other officials of Delhi Government in connection with corruption over GST. Sources say that it might be a racket which was being operated by the officials of Delhi Government.

The CBI came into action after Manish Sisodia’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Gopal Krishna Madhav, who was arrested on February 6, revealed the names of other GST officials involved in taking bribe in exchange of not charging GST from transporters.

The CBI carried out raids at the GST office in the national capital and residential and official premises of Udit Prakash Rai, an IAS officer who was posted as Additional Commissioner in GST department of Delhi Government.

Probe indicates the involvement of Delhi government officials

An initial probe by the agency indicates collusion of Delhi government bureaucrats with middlemen in GST evasion. Udit Prakash Rai is UT cadre officer who was transferred from Andaman & Nicobar Islands to Delhi in 2019.

Sources say that Gopal Krishna Madhav, a GST officer and OSD to Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, came under the radar of CBI after a transporter complaint the agency that GST officials are demanding bribe to release his trucks without paying GST. The transporter also told CBI that his two trucks were seized by the GST officials and they were demanding Rs 3 lakhs to release without paying GST.

CBI laid a trap and arrested private person Dheeraj Gupta who was acting as a middleman for the GST officials while receiving a bribe of Rs 2.26 lakh. Dheeraj during the questioning told the CBI that he was collecting money for the bureaucrats and other GST officials. He also disclosed the name of Gopal Krishna Madhav, the GST officer and OSD of Deputy CM and he was arrested on February 6. The arrested accused Gopal Krishan Madhav is posted in GST since October 2019.

Sources say that GST officials will soon be summoned for questioning.

(Photo: PTI)