CBI Detains Chief Horticulture Officer On Bribery Charges In JnK

A chief horticulture officer in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested by the CBI while allegedly receiving a Rs 10 lakh bribe to resolve departmental issues, including a favourable posting and promotion of a junior colleague, officials said Saturday. The role of a senior officer in the Jammu and Kashmir government, is also under the scanner of the CBI, they said. The shocking demand of a bribe by a senior officer to be considered for posting and promotion prompted an official to approach the Central Bureau of Investigation with a complaint, they said. "A case was registered on complaint against the accused and others on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh for the complainant's posting and to resolve his departmental issues including promotion," a CBI spokesperson said. After doing necessary verification and groundwork, the CBI laid an ambush and arrested the CHO Sarabjit Singh and middleman Gohar Ahmed Dar red-handed during an alleged bribe exchange, officials said. "Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused and the premises of the Special Secretary(Horticulture). During the searches, cash of Rs 3.5 lakh (approx)and other documents including movable/immovable property were recovered," the spokesperson said.