CBI Director Reveals Probe Body 'working Closely With Int'l Agencies' To Locate Criminals

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Tuesday mentioned that the premier probe body is working closely with international law enforcement agencies to geo-locate criminals and fugitives and ensure their return to India.

In a bid to locate foreign located evidence, the CBI head said that the international association is especially prominent in networks of child sexual exploitation and the same have been dismantled in the recent past.

Addressing the 8th Interpol Liaison Officers Conference, Jaiswal said, "CBI as a premier investigative agency has substantial experience in investigating complex crimes with international linkages and is making efforts to secure foreign located evidence. We are working very closely with international law enforcement agencies to geo-locate criminals, fugitives and for their return to India."

'Series of global networks of child sexual exploitation dismantled recently'

Jaiswal mentioned that the CBI has been coordinating with international law enforcement agencies to target cyber-enabled financial crimes and substantial action to combat the menace of online child sexual exploitation.

"A series of global networks of child sexual exploitation have been dismantled successfully in the recent past. The Interpol channels have been used to share information for parallel action across the globe in different countries," the CBI head said.

In addition, he mentioned that the CBI is currently engaging in coordinating the action of maritime crime, environmental crime, human trafficking and action on transnational organised crimes as well.

While stating there exists global disbursal of crime, criminals, suspects, conspirators, abettors, witnesses and victims, Jaiswal reasoned that any law enforcement agency globally cannot work in isolation or silos. He further underscored that criminal elements are escalating cooperation through the use of a technological platform like the darknet, cryptocurrency, encrypted communication, and the same require 'very coordinated actions'.

"Digital evidence is getting primacy for successful investigation and prosecution of criminal offences. The challenges posed by online radicalisation, international terror networks and organised crime, transnational crimes, cyber-enabled financial crimes, etc. require very coordinated and parallel actions to take down such networks," he said.

Interpol Liaison Officers Conference

The Conference brings together officials from state and Union Territories police administrative, central agencies and central authorities for mutual legal assistance and extradition to discuss the issue of international police cooperation and work towards a common goal of making the existing system more dynamic and effective.

During the event, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that rapid technological transformations in the last two decades have escalated the complexity of police probes and enhanced the need for international assistance in criminal matters.

"Having an effective international cooperation mechanism, both through formal channels such as MLAT and LR and informal channels like Interpol has become very important in the present scenario," he said.

"Interpol Liaison Officers play a key coordinating role in the execution of Letters of Request and Mutual Legal Assistance Requests from other countries which are forwarded to them for execution," he added.

Moreover, it was brought to the fore that the government has given in-principle approval for the CBI Academy to join the Interpol Global Academy Network, making it a regional hub for training specialised courses of Interpol.