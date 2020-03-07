The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

CBI Extradites Sunny Kalra From Oman On Rs 10 Cr PNB Fraud Case

Law & Order

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back absconding accused Sunny Kalra wanted in a PNB fraud case involving Rs 10 crore from Oman on Saturday

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back absconding accused Sunny Kalra wanted in a PNB fraud case involving Rs 10 crore from Oman on Saturday. The extradition to India was done from Muscat. A fraud case was registered against Kalra, his wife and others on December 16, 2015.

READ | Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor Taken To ED Office For Questioning

Bank fraud

It is alleged that Sunny Kalra, Director of M/s. White Tiger Steels fraudulently obtained a bank loan of around Rs 10 crores from PNB Darya Ganj Branch, New Delhi and clandestinely removed the hypothecated goods which led to the loan account turn NPA. The CBI filed a charge sheet against Kalra and three PNB officials, including then-Chief Manager, then Manager, and then AGM in the case.

READ | SC Commutes Man's Death Sentence To Life Imprisonment For Killing Three Siblings In Chhattisgarh

Held and deported

Sunny Kalra and his wife were absconding since then. Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Kalra in May 2016 after the registration of the FIR. The CBI said that the accused was arrested by Interpol's National Central Bureau (NCB) in Muscat and the information was shared with NCB India (CBI). The federal probe agency's efforts were aided by NCB Muscat and the Indian Embassy in Oman.

Sunny Kalra will be presented in a Delhi court on Saturday where CBI would seek his remand.

(With agency inputs) 

READ | Juvenile Board Convicts Two Minors For Lynching Pehlu Khan In First Conviction In Case

READ | Maharashtra: Man Held For Duping Shopkeepers By Speaking In Woman's Voice

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Iran
JAISHANKAR ON GLOBAL CRITICISM
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA CELEBRATES 100 DAYS GOVT
BJP
PATHAK SAYS WILL NOT QUIT BJP
BJP
BJP TAKES AIM AT UDDHAV
Shaheen Bagh
BABA RAMDEV ON DELHI RIOTS
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV