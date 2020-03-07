CBI Extradites Sunny Kalra From Oman On Rs 10 Cr PNB Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back absconding accused Sunny Kalra wanted in a PNB fraud case involving Rs 10 crore from Oman on Saturday. The extradition to India was done from Muscat. A fraud case was registered against Kalra, his wife and others on December 16, 2015.

Bank fraud

It is alleged that Sunny Kalra, Director of M/s. White Tiger Steels fraudulently obtained a bank loan of around Rs 10 crores from PNB Darya Ganj Branch, New Delhi and clandestinely removed the hypothecated goods which led to the loan account turn NPA. The CBI filed a charge sheet against Kalra and three PNB officials, including then-Chief Manager, then Manager, and then AGM in the case.

Held and deported

Sunny Kalra and his wife were absconding since then. Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Kalra in May 2016 after the registration of the FIR. The CBI said that the accused was arrested by Interpol's National Central Bureau (NCB) in Muscat and the information was shared with NCB India (CBI). The federal probe agency's efforts were aided by NCB Muscat and the Indian Embassy in Oman.

Sunny Kalra will be presented in a Delhi court on Saturday where CBI would seek his remand.

(With agency inputs)

