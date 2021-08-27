CBI Files 11 Cases Related To West Bengal Post-poll Violence Days After HC Order

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 11 FIRs in connection with the post-poll violence in West Bengal, following a Calcutta High Court directive earlier this month. The FIRs have been registered under IPC sections of murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act, trespassing, kidnapping, and the first FIR in a rape case.

The Central agency constituted four teams for probing the cases in West Bengal. The agency is recording the statements of victims, based on the information provided by the State police, more cases are expected to be registered in due course.

On Friday, a CBI team visited the residence of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar, who was allegedly killed in the post-poll violence. The CBI officials, along with forensic experts, spent some time at Sarkar's house in Kolkata’s Kakurgachi area. They recorded the statement of his older brother Biswajit Sarkar. Another CBI team went to Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas to visit the residence of BJP worker Jay Prakash Yadav, who was also allegedly killed in the violence.

Last week, the CBI had written to the Director-General of Police, seeking details of cases of alleged murder and sexual abuse of women after the results of Assembly elections were announced earlier this year.

The court issued the directions to the CBI on the basis of a report submitted by a committee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). In its August 19 order, the five-judge Bench of the Calcutta HC directed a court-monitored CBI probe into alleged incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal and also directed that all cases of murder and crimes against women, including rape, be transferred to the CBI.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

The BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC, and ISF were up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives following the declaration of election results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a four-member team there, PM Modi called up West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

(IMAGE: PTI/@rosaliestactics/twitter)