CBI Files Case Against Ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey Over Phone-tapping Of NSE Officials

In more trouble for former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, the CBI has registered a case against him for illegal tapping the phones of NSE (National Stock Exchange) officials and other irregularities. The 1986-batch IPS officer who retired on June 30 also served as acting Maharashtra Director General of Police from April 2021 to February 2022. In March 2001, he incorporated a company called iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd which conducted a security audit of NSE around the time when co-location irregularities allegedly took place.

As per sources, the CBI suspects that this firm carried out illegal phone tapping between 2009 and 2017. After Pandey quit as its director in May 2006, his son and mother took charge of the company. At present, the central agency is carrying out searches at 9 locations in Mumbai and Pune in connection with this case in which former NSE managing director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and ex-group operating officer Anand Subramanian have also been named as the accused. Earlier on Tuesday, Pandey appeared before the ED in a money laundering case linked to the NSE co-location scam.

His statement was recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Reportedly, the agency wanted to ascertain the mandate, operations and results achieved by iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd while it worked with the NSE. Earlier, the ED questioned Ramkrishna in this money laundering case.

CBI searches underway across India on the orders of MHA. The agency registered a fresh case against ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain and former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for allegedly tapping phones of NSE officials and other irregularities: CBI Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

NSE co-location scam

Ramkrishna was elevated as the MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange on April 1, 2013, and resigned in December 2016. The alleged co-location scam came to light after a whistleblower wrote to the Securities and Exchange Board of India alleging that some brokers were getting preferential access through the co-location facility, early login and 'dark fiber'. As they could place their servers within the stock exchange premises giving them faster access to markets, they made windfall profits. In 2015, the SEBI launched a probe into this.

While the CBI filed a case pertaining to the co-location scam in 2018 itself, it widened the scope of its investigation after the SEBI fined Ramkrishna in February this year for violating securities contract rules in a case related to the appointment of Subramanian as group operating officer and advisor to MD. While the former NSE CEO claimed that her decisions were guided by a mysterious 'Himalayan Yogi', the CBI has alleged that he was none other than Subramanian himself. Subramanian and Ramkrishna were arrested by the central agency in February and March respectively and have been denied bail until now.

