CBI Forms 4 Special Teams To Probe West Bengal Post-poll Violence After High Court Verdict

In pursuance of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI constituted 4 Special Investigation Units on Thursday to probe the cases of the post-poll violence in West Bengal. A 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar directed that all cases of murder and crimes against women including rape pertaining to the post-poll violence will be transferred to the CBI. Each team will be headed by a Joint Director-level officer and will comprise a Deputy Inspector General, a Senior Superintendent of Police and three Superintendents of Police.

Sources told Republic that a total of 25 CBI officers will work on this case. They will be visiting the violence-affected areas in West Bengal very soon. While BJP leaders welcomed the HC order, TMC has expressed disappointment citing that law and order lies entirely within the state government's jurisdiction.

CBI formed four Special Investigation Units (SIU) to probe West Bengal Post-poll violence cases. Four SIUs consist of over two dozen officers. Each Unit is headed by a Joint Director (JD) level officers.



Earlier, Calcutta HC orders a court-monitored CBI probe into the matter. — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

HC in favour of investigating post-poll violence

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF were up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. Soon, BJP leader and advocate Priyanka Tibrewal moved the Calcutta HC alleging that over 200 persons have been unable to return back home owing to the continued threat to their lives. Thereafter, the court directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence.

In its report submitted on July 12, the NHRC committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of 'Rule of Law'. Highlighting the "pernicious politico-bureaucratic-criminal nexus" in WB, it recommended that cases involving offences such as rape, murder, etc. should be probe by the CBI and tried outside the state whereas the other cases should be investigated by a court-monitored SIT. Ruling that TMC's allegations of bias against the NHRC panel don't hold merit, the court agreed ordered a CBI probe in cases of murder and crimes against women.