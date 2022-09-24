CBI Gets 4-day Custody Of Ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey In NSE Phone Tapping Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) phone tapping case. The ex-Police Commissioner of Mumbai was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is presently in judicial custody.

Following his arrest, a Delhi court granted four-day CBI remand of Sanjay Pandey to the investigation agency. The court also stated that CBI has sufficient grounds to proceed with the probe in the case.

Earlier in August this year, Pandey approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of NSE employees. However, his bail plea was rejected by the court after ED opposed his bail application, saying that the probe is ongoing in the matter. The ED argued that if the accused ex-police officer was granted relief, he might disturb the investigation process. Notably, Pandey was arrested by the investigating agency on July 19 in connection with the case.

According to news agency PTI, while seeking to quash the FIR in the CBI case, the former Police Commissioner of Mumbai contended that the FIR has been registered only to fulfill a "political vendetta" against him.

NSE phone tapping case

A money laundering case was filed by ED under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and ex-NSE top officials Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain, and Mahesh Haldipur.

According to the probe agency, during the year 2009 to 2017, former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, Executive vice president Ravi Varanasi, and Head (Premises) Mahesh Haldipur and others conspired together to cheat NSE and its employees and for the said purpose, iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, a company associated with former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, was engaged for illegal interception of phone calls of NSE employees.

In the probe documents, the ED mentioned how the NSE was allegedly provided with four Primary Rate Interface (PRI) Lines by iSec Services. "That M/s. iSec monitored/intercepted the calls of these four PRI lines used by employees of NSE. M/s. iSec also submitted copies of transcripts of conversations to the top management of NSE between 01.01.2009 to 13.02.2017," the investigation agency said, adding that the reports were titled 'Monitoring Reports for Call Logs'.