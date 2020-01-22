CBI Lodges Four Additional Cases Against Gangster Chhota Rajan And His Associates

Cracking down on underworld don Chhota Rajan, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, has filed 4 new cases against Rajan and his associates, according to ANI. The cases have been booked under the sections for murder, attempt to murder, extortion and criminal conspiracy. Moreover, the CBI has taken over the case from Maharashtra police case after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) transferred it to them.

In September 2019, the CBI had registered 2 new against Rajan, Bharat Nepali, and his close aides under the charges of murder, extortion, kidnapping, and possession of illegal weapons among others. These cases are a part of the 71 cases that were transferred from Mumbai Police to the CBI. Rajan is currently lodged in Tihar Jail No. 2.

In August 2019, a Mumbai court had sentenced gangster Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan and five others to eight years imprisonment for attempting to murder hotelier BR Shetty in 2012. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on the six men, who were convicted in the case. They were facing charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), besides section 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act.

The gangster was extradited to India in November 2015 after being captured him Bali, Indonesia wherein the Indian authorities contacted Interpol to bring Chhota Rajan back. Reportedly, Rajan was apprehended after a tip-off from Australian Police informing that the underworld don traveled to Bali on an Indian passport with the name Mohan Kumar. While he is currently lodged in Tihar, the gangster reportedly has an attached kitchen and the food is served to the gangster after the clearance of the jail due to poisoning threat from Pakistan-based terrorist and Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company. The underworld don is prohibited from going outside the ward premises.

