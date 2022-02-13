CBI Makes 3 Arrests Over Derogatory Posts Against SC, HC Judges On Online Platforms

Several cases have been registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the accused who was allegedly involved in intentionally targeting the judges and judiciary through social media/posts/interviews/speeches on online platforms, maliciously attributing ulterior motives in delivery of judgements/orders.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered several cases/FIRs against the accused allegedly involved in intentionally targeting the Hon'ble Judges and Judiciary through interviews/social media/posts/speeches in on-line platforms, maliciously attributing ulterior motives in delivery of orders/judgements," the statement said.

The cases have been filed on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, the premier investigating agency informed in a press release. "Searches were conducted at 10 locations including office/residential premises of accused/suspects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, wherein incriminating evidence was recovered," CBI added.

The central agency has also arrested three people- advocates M Chandrasekhar Rao, Kalanidhi Gopalakrishna and businessman Gunta Ramesh Rao from Hyderabad. The accused were presented before the Jurisdiction Court at Guntur and were remanded to judicial custody.

Karnataka HC Judges threatened by SFJ head over Hijab Row; 'Will start referendum'

In another development, the Khalistani terror group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) sent a threat message to Karnataka High Court judges after it passed an interim order asking students to refrain from 'religious things' at educational institutions. The head of the banned group threatened that it would start a 'hijab referendum' similar to the 'Khalistan referendum'.

"This message is for Karnataka High Court judges... do not ban the hijab. this message is from Sikhs For Justice general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, from Washington DC," the audio message stated.

The Hijab controversy emerged towards the end of December last year when some female students in Hijabs of a government pre-university college in Udupi alleged that they were not allowed to attend class. As a counter, several Hindu students turned up wearing saffron stoles.

Petitions were also filed in Supreme Court in relation to the Hijab row. However, the CJI NV Ramana-led bench refused to take it urgently. "I don't want to express anything. Don't take it on a larger level. We also know what is happening in the state and hearing in the High Court. You also have to think over whether it's proper to bring it to Delhi. Definitely, we will examine and we will have to protect Constitutional rights. Let us see appropriate time, we will hear," CJI observed.

Image: Shutterstock, ANI