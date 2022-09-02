CBI Makes Big Arrest In Bengal Chit Fund Scam; Rs 80 Lakh & Firearm Recovered In Raids

In a big development in a chit fund case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Raju Sahani, who is the chairman of Halisahar Municipality in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. According to sources, around 80 lakh cash has been recovered from him, apart from a country-made firearm and one dozen cartridges.

The CBI has also traced Sahani's bank accounts in Thailand in connection with a chit fund scam related to Sunmarg Welfare Organisation. The central agency registered the case on October 30, 2018, on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the development, BJP's Agnimitra Paul, while tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, tweeted, "TMC chairman of HALISHAHAR Municipality RAJU SAHANI is arrested in connection with chit fund lakhs & lakhs are being confiscated & Overseas bank account has been discovered Amazing!! This party is SHOCKING the people of Bengal with surprises after surprises. (sic)"

In its FIR, the CBI had alleged that the accused Soumyarup Bhowmik, chairman of Sunmarg Welfare Organisation, and others lured the public at large to invest in their schemes with a promise of higher returns at maturity without the requisite permission from the regulatory authorities.

"It was further alleged that a large number of investors invested their hard-earned money with the Trust. It was also alleged that the trustees failed to repay the maturity amount, cheated the investors, misappropriated their hard-earned money, closed down the branches and fled away," the CBI had said.

The federal agency had taken over the probe into chit fund cases in West Bengal and Odisha on the Supreme court's directions on May 9, 2014.

In another chit fund case, ED had attached assets worth Rs 35 crore in connection with the 2013 Saradha chit fund money laundering case in April this year. The attached assets were in the form of vehicles, bungalows in Bishnupur, buildings, flats and plots of land in South 24 Paraganas, Cooch Behar, Nadia and Jalpaiguri.