Amid Sushant Probe, CBI Makes Surprise Visit To Disha Salian's Fiance Rohan Rai's House

Amid the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team visited the residence of Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai on Wednesday. The news was confirmed in a sting operation by Republic TV on a security guard at the building where the celebrity manager had died.

CBI visits Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai's residence

A five-officer team of the CBI reached the house in Mumbai's Malad at 10pm. Without informing the security, they entered the flat and spent an hour at the venue. The guard claimed that the officers ‘did not like police officers, but from the agencies’. However, as per our sources, the officers were from CBI.

It is not clear yet what exactly transpired at the venue, but sources say that the officers gathered some forensic evidence.

The guard also could not answer when Rohan had visited the residence, as he continued to be incommunicado since the incident.

Disha fell from the 14th floor of the building in the intervening nights of June 8 and June 9.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane has been one the leaders who have made serious claims in the link between the deaths of Sushant and Disha. Rane had claimed that earlier Rohan Rai was at his village in Mangaluru but was in Nagpur now.

Rane, among numerous others, has claimed that Disha Salian called Sushant after allegedly facing misbehaviour at a party on June 8. He claimed that SSR then called Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Sushant’s death, who contacted someone at the same party, who arrived at Disha's residence, after which was found dead. Rane has raised numerous other questions, like Rohan Rai allegedly coming down to check on Disha 25 minutes later, and why he and his friends were planning a funeral on June 9 itself, when eventually, the post-mortem was conducted on June 11.

He also questioned Disha’s mobile phone allegedly being off from 8.30pm till the time of her death, asking if her call data records had been wiped out. The CBI has been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Numerous testimonies and links have drawn a connection between Sushant and Disha's deaths, which were both allegedly by suicide and 'unnatural', within a week of each other. Sushant is said to have been deeply disturbed by Disha Salian's death and was scared for his life, as per what his housemate Siddharth Pithani has told the CBI, sources said.

