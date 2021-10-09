CBI Need Not Hold Preliminary Enquiry In Corruption Cases Before Filing FIR: Supreme Court

In a key verdict on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that it is not mandatory for the CBI to conduct a Preliminary Enquiry in corruption cases before filing an FIR. An SC bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna allowed a plea filed by the CBI against the Telangana High Court's order quashing the FIR registered against Indian Revenue Service officer TH Vijayalakshmi and her husband Audimulapu Suresh. The latter is a YSRCP MLA and currently the Education Minister in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government.

As per the FIR filed by the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch in Chennai on September 20, 2017, Vijayalakshmi possessed assets disproportionate to her known sources of income whereas the YSRCP legislator was accused of abetting the offence. Their disproportionate assets were estimated at Rs.1.10 crore which was 22.86% of their total income earned between April 1, 2010, to February 29, 2016. Thus, they were booked for offences punishable under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 109 of the IPC.

Via its order dated February 11, 2020, the Telangana HC quashed the FIR citing that the central agency should have conducted a preliminary enquiry before registering the FIR. It also held that the CBI's allegations are prima facie unsustainable on the basis of information ascertained from their known sources of income. Arguing before the SC, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati questioned the jurisdiction of the Telangana HC to entertain the writ petition and contended that a preliminary enquiry is not essential when adequate information is available to register a regular case.

The SC verdict

However, the apex court ruled, "The precedents of this Court and the provisions of the CBI Manual make it abundantly clear that a Preliminary Enquiry is not mandatory in all cases which involve allegations of corruption. The decision of the Constitution Bench in Lalita Kumari (supra) holds that if the information received discloses the commission of a cognizable offence at the outset, no Preliminary Enquiry would be required. It also clarified that the scope of a Preliminary Enquiry is not to check the veracity of the information received, but only to scrutinize whether it discloses the commission of a cognizable offence."

It added, "In a Preliminary Enquiry, the CBI is allowed access to documentary records and speak to persons just as they would in an investigation, which entails that information gathered can be used at the investigation stage as well. Hence, conducting a Preliminary Enquiry would not take away from the ultimate goal of prosecuting accused persons in a timely manner. However, we once again clarify that if the CBI chooses not to hold a Preliminary Enquiry, the accused cannot demand it as a matter of right". Setting aside the HC judgment, the SC observed that the single-judge bench exceeded its ambit by virtually conducting a trial.