CBI Opposes NSE Ex-GOO Anand Subramanian's Bail Plea In NSE Scam Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposing the bail plea of former NSE Group Operating Officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian told a Delhi Court that "Inko lag ra tha yeh Himalyan Yogi banke chupe rahenge but humne inko pakad liya (He thought being the Himalyan Yogi he'll flee but we caught him."

The public prosecutor addressing his argument before Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal argued, "Moreover, the grounds on which they are seeking bail, I'll show they don't suffice. He was not cooperating with us. Even he deleted material and certain emails. Anand is very influential and there is every possibility that he might flee. Inko lag ra tha yeh Himalyan Yogi banke chupe rahenge but humne inko pakad liya."

CBI opposes Anand Subramanian's bail plea

It was also told by the premier investigation agency that Anand was known to Chitra prior to joining the NSE. "There are several emails of this person influencing Chitra. Being the chief operating officer and principal advisor, he was the main advisor to Chitra. We have got material that suggests that there was some financial gain on the part of these accused persons that too in foreign companies," the CBI told the court.

In its reply filed before the court, the investigating agency has informed the court that Anand Subramaniancommitted grave economic offence. "...applicant Anand Subramanian, while performing the public duty to protect the interest of common investors indulged in criminal conspiracy with other co-accused and caused huge advantage to various trading members/ brokers and thus has committed a serious economic offence," the reply read. It further stated that the release of Anand Subramanian would hamper the collection of evidence and he may delete the crucial evidence and emails that might be necessary for the probe.

"If let free, accused may influence witnesses, cause deletion of the connected emails and disappearance of evidencethereby adversely affecting the investigation...National Stock Exchange (NSE) deals with the financials of the investors and is under duty to protect the interest of the investor in particular and public at large. Apart of the above various large financial institutions and banks viz State Bank Of India, LIC, GIC, etc. hold stake in NSE. Release of this accused on bail is likely to hamper collection of evidence," the reply said

It was further stated that Chitra Ramakrishna misused her position to bring Anand into NSE. "...accused Chitra Ramakrishna, by misusing her official position, re-designated the post of accused Anand Subramanian as Group Operating Officer & Advisor to MD from 01.04.2015, without bringing the same to the notice of NRC and the board. It has also been revealed that substantial powers akin to MD were delegated to the accused Anand Subramanian, making him privy to important and confidential information related to the working of NSE," it said.

Anand Subramanium was represented by Advocate Arshdeep who argued before the court that so far this FIR is concerned their (CBI) allegations are restricted and none of them against him. "The argument I'm making is that it is my case that you can go beyond the FIR but you have to have a categorical allegation against me. My primary contention is that the issue of my appointment at NSE and the allegation that I was influencing the said person (Chitra) is not part of the FIR...I have no nexus with the co-location," Arshdeep argued before the court.

The court has now reserved its order on the bail application and the same would be pronounced on March 24. On February 17, the I-T department raided Ramakrishna and NSE group operating officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian after the SEBI report revealed that she had been guided by a mysterious spiritual guru for the last 20 years in key decisions on NSE.

The I-T dept was raiding her after allegations of tax evasion and financial irregularities surfaced against her and passing internal information of NSE to the guru she referred as a 'Himalayan Baba'. SEBI has penalized Ramakrishna of Rs 3 crores and Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, Narain. The NSE has been barred from launching any new product for six months.

Later on February 25, the Central Bureau of Investigation, after days of questioning, arrested former Group Operating Officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian from Chennai in connection to the 'co-location' NSE case. As per reports, many whistleblower emails were sent to SEBI in 2015 and 2016 regarding alleged abuse of the exchange's co-location facility to make gains by getting early access to the stock market. After SEBI received complaints on Subramanian's elevation, it initiated a probe into it. CBI has booked owner and promoter of OPG Securities Sanjay Gupta and others in connection to the co-location case.

Ramakrishna and Subramanian resigned from the NSE in 2016 and the board let her resign without highlighting her 'grave financial irregularities'. According to Republic sources, the NSE system was rigged by placing a computer close to the NSE server. This offered the brokers a 10:1 speed advantage over their competitors. The information was disbursed in a sequential manner. This meant that the broker who connected to the server had valuable information before his rivals.