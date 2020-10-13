CBI Probe Team Reaches Hathras; Inspects Crime Scene Amid Heavy Police Deployment

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the Hathras incident scene on Tuesday to probe into the alleged brutal gangrape and death of a 19-year-old girl in the district. Heavy police deployment was seen in the area, before the CBI team's arrival.

The crime scene will also be recreated, as per sources. This is the first CBI team to arrive at the location, another unit is expected soon. All aspects including the girl's alleged gangrape, the caste conspiracy angle, the letter of the accused will be looked into in detail

As per sources, the Investigating Officer along with other agency officials will also collect the medical reports related to the victim from the local administration and the UP Police. The CBI team has also brought along the victim's brother to the crime scene.

This comes nearly two days after the CBI lodged an FIR in the matter, taking up the Hathras probe following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's request. The primary FIR has been registered by the CBI under IPC 307 (Attempt to murder), 376 (gang rape) 302 (Punishment for murder) and the SC/ ST Act.

On Monday the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court heard the arguments of the victim's kin in the Hathras case. After the hearing concluded, the victim's lawyer Seema Kushwaha spoke to the media over the grieving kin's three main demands including a prayer to keep all SIT investigation reports confidential. The family has also alleged in the court that the police were not probing the case properly and that they were being harassed in the village.

"The SIT reports of investigation are coming in the public domain. Our prayer was to keep them confidential, the court has considered this. The other thing we wanted was to transfer the trial either to Delhi or Mumbai, the court said the investigation is still on in the state. The third we wanted security to the victim's family till the complete closure of the case, we have seen how long the procedure is when the Nirbhaya case happened," said advocate Seema Kushwaha to the media.

Hathras case investigation

After the victim succumbed to her injuries, her autopsy report claimed spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue with no mention of rape. Citing it, the police has claimed that the victim was 'not raped' highlighting that 'neck injury and trauma' were mentioned as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts. The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on September 30, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police.

The UP govt has suspended five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the 'midnight funeral', after the CM's 3-member SIT's recommendation. The case been transferred to the CBI on CM Adityanath's recommendation, but the SIT continues to probe. The government has also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court demanding an SC-monitored CBI probe while contending that 'no sexual assault occurred', headed preferably by a retired judge and filed FIRs alleging 'criminal conspiracy to incite caste riots'. The CBI took over the case on Friday.

