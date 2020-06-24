CBI Questions Ex-Manipur CM Ibobi Singh, Role In Rs 332 Crore Embezzlement To Be Probed

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday began its questioning of Congress leader and former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh, a day after he was summoned by the investigation body for his alleged role in an embezzlement scam worth Rs 322 crore. The former Manipur CM has been accused of misappropriating development funds to the tune of Rs. 332 crore between 2009 and 2017 when he was the chairman of the Manipur Development Society (MDS).

Sources reveal that the BJP-led Manipur state government requested for a CBI probe claiming that Ibobi Singh as chairman of Manipur Development Society conspired with government servants and contractors to misappropriate government funds to the tune of Rs 332 crore between June 30, 2009, and July 6, 2017. During these eight years, approximately Rs 518 crore was given to MDC for development work, the agency claimed 64 per cent of it was embezzled. The CBI took charge of the case on November 20, 2019.

Besides Singh, three former MDS chairpersons- DS Poonia, PC Lawmuknga, O Nabakishore Singh, former project director Y Ningthem Singh and administrative officer S Ranjit Singh have also been named in the CBI FIR. The CBI is likely to call the other accused for questioning soon.

His summon comes in the backdrop of the ongoing power tussle between the Congress and the BJP after three BJP MLAs from Manipur resigned and 6 other coalition MLAs including the Deputy CM withdrew support. Shortly after this, Okram Ibobi Singh wrote to Governor Najma Heptulla staking claim to form the government. However, State BJP president S Tikendra Singh has exuded confidence that the BJP-led government will win if a floor test is conducted in the Assembly.

