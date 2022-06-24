CBI Raids 5 Premises Linked To Ex-owners Of Delhi Firm In Connection With Bank Fraud Case

In a swift action against a complaint registered by the Indian Overseas Bank, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided five different locations in the national capital at the premises of the accused former directors of Delhi-based packaging company, Rave Scans Pvt Ltd.

The CBI action came in the wake of a bank complaint registered against the company alleging serious claims of manipulations in the finances of the establishment. Some allegations levied included claims of diversion of funds, fabrication of account books, and forgery in account books to defraud the banks during 2011-16, PTI reported citing officials.

Following this, CBI also registered an FIR against the Delhi-based company for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 69.33 crore and further carried out the searches.

Notably, as per the complaint, the former directors of Rave Scans - Rakesh Bhatnagar, Bhavnesh Kumar Kanwar, Premnath Arora, and Anuradha Bhatnagar had resorted to various fraudulent activities causing a wrongful loss of Rs 69.33 crore to banks and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.

Cases have been also lodged against the individuals under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.

CBI raids in Mumbai in relation to bank fraud case

The CBI searches in connection to a bank fraud case came just two days after the central agency had carried out searches across 15 locations in Mumbai in a similar case.

On Wednesday, CBI raided 15 places linked to the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). This came CBI had registered a fresh FIR, and booked the DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan, the then CMD, Dheeraj Wadhawan, the director, and six realtor companies in connection to a criminal conspiracy to cheat the consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore.

Image: PTI