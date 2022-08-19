In a massive development on Friday, the CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with the irregularities in the excise policy of 2021-22. As per sources, raids are underway at nearly 20 locations across the national capital. Sisodia is in charge of the Excise Department. Sources revealed that the CBI took this action after registering an FIR. Confirming the raids on Twitter, Sisodia affirmed that he will cooperate with the investigation and the truth will come to the fore very soon.

Manish Sisodia stated, "I welcome CBI. I will fully cooperate with the probe so that the truth can come out. Until now, nothing has come up against me in this case. And nothing will come out now as well. My work for ensuring good education in the country can't be stopped."

He added, "These people are troubled by the excellent work of education and health of Delhi. That is why the Health Minister (Satyendar Jain) and Education Minister of Delhi have been caught so that the good work of education health can be stopped. There are false allegations against both of us. The truth will come out in court". According to sources, former Excise Commissioner Aarav Gopi Krishna who was suspended recently is also being raided.

Delhi LG recommended CBI probe

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.

The LG suspended key officials over the irregularities in the implementation of the Excise Policy earlier this month. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the suspended officials, namely IAS officer and former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service officer, ex-Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, 3 Adhoc DANICS officers and 4 other officials of the Excise Department. This action was taken due to their serious lapses in finalizing the tender and extending post-tender benefits to select vendors.