In a significant development to the West Bengal Coal smuggling case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided several important locations of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) including the general manager's office and residence in West Bengal's Asansol. The general manager is presently posted at the Satgram area of the ECL in Asansol. Additional raids were conducted in three different locations including Delhi, Farakka, and Kolkata. The CBI has been investigating the Coal Smuggling Case for nearly one year now.

Earlier, in July 2021 the CBI had conducted searches on the premises of some Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) officials. At that time, raids were carried at 15 locations in West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. The premises of a former and a serving general manager, a manager (security), an inspector (security) and a colliery agent were searched. Significant to note that back-to-back developments are taking place in the illegal coal mining case with a parallel investigation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

CBI's allegations against Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL)

Earlier, in January the investigation team had completely stopped Illegal coal trading in the Asansol-Jharia belt in West Bengal and Jharkhand following raids. The CBI, at that time, had said that ECL is getting better prices for illegal operations.

"Thousands of crores of rupees have been involved in the illegal trading in this zone and, in terms of money exchanged illegally, it is a bigger scam than the cattle smuggling operation at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, which is also being investigated by the CBI," CBI officials had informed in January.

Recently, the ED had moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the summons issued against its officials by the Special Cell of the Kolkata Police in an FIR registered on the complaint of TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, CBI officials said that its Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has taken this action against the coal mafia suo motu and it was not instructed by any government or any other constitutional body such as courts. Moreover, last year in November, the CBI had carried out a massive search operation at 45 locations in four states after registering a case against alleged coal pilferer Anup Manjhi who was suspected to be acting in collusion with two general managers and three security personnel of the ECL.