Moments ahead of the crucial floor test in Bihar, CBI conducted raids at the residence of four senior leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), closely associated with party supremo Lalu Yadav, in connection with the land-for-jobs-scam case. Searches were carried out at the premises of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, former MLC Subodh Roy, Rajya Sabha MPs Ahmad Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad in Patna on Wednesday morning.

Raids by a Central Agency are underway at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, in Patna.

CBI raid underway at the residence of RJD MP Ashfaque Karim, in Patna

Bihar | CBI raid underway at the residence of former RJD MLC Subodh Roy in Patna.



Raids are underway at the residences of RJD leaders Sunil Singh, Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad as well in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam. pic.twitter.com/fHOqOvWAdM — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Furious over the agency's action, Sunil Singh claimed that the raids were conducted intentionally and "out of fear ahead of the trust vote in the Bihar assembly."

"It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favor. We will protest against this raid," he said, from the balcony of his home amid the raids.

Meanwhile, supporters of Sunil Singh have gathered outside his residence in protest against the central agency's action on the RJD leader. Speaking to Republic, one of the supporters said, "Sunil Singh has a good image and they are trying to tarnish it. We have called 20,000 cooperative party workers to demonstrate against the raids."

Bihar | Supporters of Sunil Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Biscomaun Patna, gather outside his residence in Patna in protest against the CBI raid here.



The Agency is carrying out raids in the state in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam. pic.twitter.com/uvp5JccqyK — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

The Bihar police have also swung into action and dispatched a team to control the law and order situation in Patna.

Many leaders of the RJD have denounced the action and accused the BJP of attempting to defame the ruling party. "These are politically motivated raids. They are raiding our leader right before the confidence motion," said RJD MP Manoj Sinha.

Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav's daughter took a veiled jibe at the BJP, in a tweet that read, "A million conspiracies against Tejashwi Yadav, will not stop his flag from flying high."

Floor test in Bihar

The newly formed Mahagathbandhan government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is facing a trust vote on the floor of the Bihar Assembly house. A special Assembly session will be convened today to move a confidence motion in order to prove the Grand Alliance’s majority on the floor of the house.

The vote of confidence comes days after Kumar walked out of the NDA alliance and his party, JD(U), joined hands with Congress and the RJD. On August 10, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the CM for the eighth time, while RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav took oath as his deputy.