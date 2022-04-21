CBI Raids Multiple Locations In Allotment Of Rs 9,000 Crore Chenab Valley Power Projects

In a major development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday began raids at multiple locations across the country over the case pertaining to the allotment of Rs 9,000 crore to the Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPPL). The raids come as a follow up to the CBI probe in the case pertaining to the fund appropriation done by allegedly flouting the Central government guidelines. The raids are now underway.

The CBI is now conducting raids at 4-5 locations in Jammu, Delhi, Mumbai, Darbhanga and Thiruvananthapuram in relation to the fund allotment case. According to information accessed by Republic TV, Serving Senior IAS Officer is also under the scanner in the case. The CBI, probing the case pertaining to the fund allotment of Rs 9,000 crore, is currently raiding the CVPPL office building as well as the residence of the senior IAS officer.

The CBI had earlier started a preliminary enquiry into the allotment of Rs 9,000 crore for the hydropower project in Jammu and Kashmir. The IAS officer, who is currently under the scanner, allegedly was involved in flouting all central government guidelines for the allotment of the fund for the power project. As per the earlier announcement, the proposed hydropower project was set to be completed in two stages, with stage one costing Rs 4,948.26 crore and stage two Rs 4,287.59 crore.

However, the allotment is now being probed by the investigation team. The CBI probe team is expected to seize records and other documents pertaining to the case from the CVPPL office and the officer’s residence as part of the raid for further probe.

J&K govt to launch project in Kashmir district

Earlier last month, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the state government was starting a 24x7 uninterrupted power supply to those households where smart meters have been installed. He further added that J&K purchases electricity worth 6000 crores, while revenue of only 2600 crores is generated from the same which leads to a loss of 3400 crores annually. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting JK Budget 2022-23 had said that the UT has only generated 3,500 MW of electricity since independence. She claimed that the government will work with J&K in order to double the hydroelectric power generation in the next three years.

