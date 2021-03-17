CBI Registers A Case Against Cadbury India For Alleged Corruption And Fraud

Cadbury India once again found itself in troubled waters after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against the company- now Mondelez Foods Pvt Ltd- on Wednesday for alleged corruption, fraud, and availing area-based tax benefits.

As per news agency PTI, the CBI has registered a case against Cadbury India and central excise officials in connection with alleged irregularities and corruption for obtaining a license of Cadbury chocolate factory in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi. The case has been filed under IPC 420 (forgery) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Last year, the company had settled the tax disputes pertaining to its plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh under the government's Sabka Vishwas Scheme. The firm, which was accused of evading taxes of about Rs 580 crore, paid Rs 439 crore under the scheme in January 2020. At that time, Mondelez had made headlines with its Rs 439 crore tax settlement which was touted as the biggest settlements under the Centre's Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme, 2019 which allows the "quick closure" of litigation pertaining to the pre-GST regime.

However, trouble did not end for the company, since it continued to be under the scanner of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the CBI for the alleged bribery case under which it has been accused of bribing state and central government officials for getting licenses for setting up its Baddi plant in 2010. Back in 2018, the CBI had registered its first case against the confectionery giant following allegations of bribing public servants to the tune of Rs 580 crore in excise duty.

