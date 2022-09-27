CBI Registers Case Against Maha Min Girish Mahajan & 27 Others Over Charges Of Extortion

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a case against Maharashtra BJP Minister Girish Mahajan and 27 others over allegations of extortion and criminal intimidation to take over an educational trust named Jilha Maratha Vidya Prasarak Sahakari Samaj. This was on the recommendation of the current Maharashtra government. Mahajan has also been named as one of the main accused in the case. As per reports, the case was transferred for investigation to Pune police in January 2021.

The FIR, which was registered against Mahajan and 27 others in the year 2021, stated that the complainant was pressured by the accused to come to Pune to get the documents of the organization and give Rs 1 crore. "At that time the Accused came and told over the phone about Rs.1,00,00,000/- (Rs.1 crore) and threatened that he would not be kept alive if the organization was not taken into custody. The Accused put the complainant and the witness in his own skoda car and took them to the flat of Sadashiv Peth, beat them with hand and legs and also took a knife on their neck stomach, took off the clothes of the complainant," the FIR added.

Mahajan is the current MLA of Jamner and is currently the state Cabinet Minister for Medical Education, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department, Sports and Youth Welfare in the Eknath Shinde cabinet.

Probe against Girish Mahajan on charges of extortion

In December 2020, an FIR was registered against Mahajan and others at Nimbhora police station in Jalgaon, based on a complaint filed by Vijay Patil, who is one of the directors of the Jilha Maratha Vidyaprasarak Sahakari Samaaj. The alleged crime was committed between January 2018 till January 2021. Patil was reportedly abducted and was pressurised to resign in 2018. The office of the organisation was also reportedly vandalised.

In March 2022, the then leader of the opposition and now Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed in the Assembly that there was a conspiracy to frame BJP leaders, including Girish Mahajan in the particular case.