CBI sends 53 officers to probe Manipur violence cases, 29 women among them

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, August 16, sent 53 officers, including 29 women officers, from various ranks to investigate Manipur violence cases, informed officials. These officers will report to Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay who will monitor the probe in various cases.

The officers further stated that three Deputy Inspector General ranked officers, including women officers Lovely Katiyar and Nirmala Devi, will be leading their respective teams to investigate the violence cases in the state.

CBI takes over the Manipur sexual assault case

The investigation into the sexual assault case involving three women who were stripped, displayed naked, and abused, with one of them being gang-raped by a mob in Manipur on May 4, was taken over by the central agency on July 29.

The Centre informed the Supreme Court that the government has "zero tolerance towards any crimes against women."

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in an affidavit filed through its Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, also urged the top court to transfer the trial outside Manipur in the case for conclusion of the trial in a time-bound manner. Seven persons have been arrested in the case so far.

Notably, the video was doing the rounds just before a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum to highlight their plight.

Over 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.