CBI Should Function Independently Like The Election Commission: Madras HC

In relation to a petition, the Madras High Court said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should function like the Election Commission of India (ECI). Taking the example of the EC, the Madras HC said that CBI should function independently.

Madras HC on Central Bureau of Investigation

A Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday, August 17, was hearing a petition regarding a financial fraud of Rs 300 crore in the Ramanathapuram district. The bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice P Pugalendhi spoke about the CBI's role in the matter and said that it should function independently like the Election Commission. Further, the court also said that the funds required for the CBI should be allocated in the budget within a span of one year.

Talking about the CBI's function as an autonomous body, the HC also said that the government should consider the option of issuing necessary legislation in this matter. Thereafter, the CBI director will be empowered to report directly to the Minister and the Prime Minister with similar powers like the Cabinet Secretary and should and will have the authority to act alone without the administration of Central Government.

Further, the Madras HC also gave the example of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Scotland Yard. The bench said that they should be provided with facilities and technologies which will help in improving the overall system. The recruitment of persons in cyber, forensics, and financial audits should be done within 6 weeks, it added.

Image: Unsplash