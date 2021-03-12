CBI Summons TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee In ICore Ponzi Scam Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned top Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the ICore chit fund scam. The West Bengal Education Minister, who is considered to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will appear before CBI's Kolkata office on March 15.

What is the ICore chit fund scam?

ICore group has been charged with running a Ponzi scheme under which it duped investors of nearly Rs 3000 crore rupees after it offered abnormally high returns on investments and diverted a portion of these funds, defaulting on promised returns. The CBI had taken over the probe into the matter in 2014 and registered an FIR against the ICore E-services under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating.

When it comes to the role of TMC's Partha Chatterjee, sources have said that he had been spotted at some of the public functions arranged by the now-defunct ICore group. The economic offences wing of the CBI has asked Chatterjee to depose before its officials at the CGO Complex office in Kolkata to explain his appearances.

As per the state parliamentary affairs, school education and higher education minister, he has not received any such summons from the CBI so far, however, he has expressed that he will extend his cooperation to the agency in the case.

"If I am called, I will definitely go. I can be present at any public meeting by virtue of being a minister. Please remember that I left a highly lucrative job to join politics and I have no greed for money," said Partha Chatterjee.

Last year in November, prime accused in the ICore chit fund scam-- Ankul Maiti died at a hospital while under judicial custody. Maiti (55) who was lodged at the Special Jail at Jharpada since 2017 complained of chest pain late after which he was rushed to Capital Hospital where he breathed his last due to a suspected heart attack.

