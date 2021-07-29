CBI Suspects Pakistan's Role In ISRO Spy Case; Opposes Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Sreekumar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the Kerala High Court (HC) that it suspects Pakistan's involvement in the infamous ISRO spy case, which involved famous scientists S Nambi Narayan. The investigating agency made the submission while opposing the anticipatory bail plea of former Intelligence Bureau officer RB Sreekumar, stating that he was part of the conspiracy to derail the development of cryogenic technology.

Meanwhile, RB Sreekumar has claimed that he has never interrogated Nambi Narayan or met him. The former Intelligence Bureau officer once was accused of hatching conspiracy to frame Narayanan and others in the 1994 espionage case registered by the CBI.

ISRO Spy Case: Ex-DGP Sreekumar seeks transit bail from Gujarat HC

Earlier on July 22, the Gujarat High Court had issued a notice to the CBI and ordered protection from arrest to retired Gujarat DGP RB Sreekumar till July 28 on his plea seeking transit bail in connection with an ISRO "espionage" case in which he is an accused.

Shreekumar, a Gujarat cadre IPS officer, was named as an accused, along with 17 other retired law enforcement officers, in an FIR filed by the CBI in the 1994 espionage case, in which former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan was allegedly framed. While issuing the notice to the CBI, which is returnable on July 28, Justice AS Supehia granted him protection from arrest till that date.

Sreekumar had sought protection from arrest till he approaches the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail as the matter was under its jurisdiction because the FIR was filed in the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate court.

Between July 1992 and April 1995, Sreekumar was posted as deputy director of the Intelligence Bureau at Thiruvananthapuram, then promoted to the IGP rank in IB and stayed there until July 2000 before being repatriated to Gujarat cadre.

In its FIR, the CBI had booked Sreekumar and others in IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfei­ture 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).

Other IPC sections which were invoked against them included 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort confession) 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence), 348 (wrongful confinement to extort confession), 477 (falsification of accounts) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The Supreme Court had directed the CBI to conduct an investigation into the allegations of framing Nambi Narayanan, an aerospace engineer who worked for the ISRO, on false espionage charges by the police. The top court's ruling was based on the findings of a three-member committee set up under the chairmanship of retired apex court judge DK Jain.

In its FIR, the CBI had named 18 former Kerala police officers, including Sreekumar. Narayanan, who was working at ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, was absolved of the espionage charges following a CBI probe. After the probe, he had approached the apex court seeking action against Kerala police officials who allegedly framed him. In the past, Sreekumar had been critical of the Gujarat government over its handling of the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

