CBI Takes Anil Deshmukh Into Custody From Arthur Road Jail Over Corruption Charges

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, April 6. An official stated that Anil Deshmukh was taken into custody from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in connection to corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The CBI team took Deshmukh into custody from the Arthur Road Prison in Central Mumbai and placed him under arrest, the official said. Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde were taken into custody by CBI, but could not take in Deshmukh as he was admitted to a state-run hospital on April 2 after he allegedly had a fall in the jail on March 30, resulting in a shoulder dislocation. He was then discharged on Tuesday afternoon and sent back to jail.

Earlier, Deshmukh challenged a special court order allowing the CBI to take him into custody and had approached the Bombay High Court in connection with its probe into corruption allegations against him.

On Monday, Deshmukh, in his petition filed through an advocate, Aniket Nikam, had also challenged the application filed by the CBI seeking his custody. On Wednesday, the senior NCP leader’s plea is listed for hearing before a single bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere.

Money laundering case

On April 21, 2021, a corruption case was registered against the Nationalist Congress Party leader by the CBI based on allegations of corruption leveled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Later on March 20, 2021, Singh in his letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged that Deshmukh instructed certain Mumbai police officers, including assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, to collect Rs 100 crores every month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.

Subsequently, a money laundering case against Deshmukh, his son Hrishikesh, and others was registered by the ED. Vaze allegedly called a meeting of Mumbai bar owners upon Deshmukh’s orders and between December 2020 and February 2021, Rs 4.7 crores were collected to ‘avoid’ police interference. Vaze revealed to the ED that he handed over the “extorted money” in two installments to Kundan Shinde.

On June 26, 2021, Shinde and Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande were arrested by the ED, and a charge sheet was filed against them on August 23. Vaze is also an accused in the charge sheet.

