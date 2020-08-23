CBI Takes Sushant's Cook, Pithani, Staff To Flat Again; FSL, Medical Team Also Present

The Central Bureau of Investigation for the second day in a row visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on Sunday. The officers once again took the three people, who were present in the flat at the time of the incident, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and staff Dipesh Sawant. The CBI team was also accompanied by forensic experts and medical experts.

CBI at Sushant's home again

The CBI team entered the venue, Mount Blanc in Bandra's Carter Road at 2.40 PM, aroud the same time they had entered the day before. They recorded the photographic evidence, and were clicking photos and recording videos. They also recorded numerous details like dimensions of the flat, furniture.

It is being said that the recording of the crime scene is a basic procedure, which was not done by the Mumbai Police.

The CBI officials had conducted a similar procedure the day before with the trio, in a session lasting over five hours, after which the officials dropped them to three separate venues. They were not satisfied with the testimony of the trio. It is being reported that there are numerous inconsistencies in the statements of Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj.

The post-mortem report too have come under scrutiny, with officials not being satisfied with the response from Cooper Hospital.

As per sources, CBI could send summons to Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the case, and could even land at her residence. Depending on the evidences, this could even happen on Sunday.

Another CBI official is also recording the statements of Sushant’s landlord and psychiatrist DR Kersi Chawda. One CBI team also visited the Waterstone resort, where Sushant had lived with Rhea and family. However, the officials were not allowed, so they had to leave.

