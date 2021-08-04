CBI Team Heads To Dhanbad To Collect Documents In Connection With ADJ Uttam Anand's Death

A CBI team will be heading to Dhanbad on August 4, Wednesday, to collect the documents from a local police station in a case related to the suspicious death of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand. The Central Bureau of Investigation registered an FIR in the matter, following the High Court order.

The CBI took over the probe into Uttam Anand's death at the request of the Jharkhand government and notification from the Central government. The case was earlier registered at a local police station in Dhanbad.

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI probe into the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand. The ADJ died on July 28 after a vehicle hit him near the Magistrate Colony. The incident caught on CCTV makes for highly suspicious viewing, in which the vehicle in question appears to swerve towards the judge on a visibly empty road.

The autopsy report of Anand stated that he died of a head injury. He sustained three injuries in form of abrasions and seven internal injuries. All these injuries are antemortem, caused by hard and blunt substances, it added.

According to Subham Sambhu, the younger brother of Uttam Anand the CCTV footage makes it very clear that the ADJ's death was part of a conspiracy. The family demanded an impartial probe, after which the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who visited the family, recommended a CBI probe into Uttam Anand's death.

Dhanbad Judge's death: Investigation so far

So far the Jharkhand Police, which had been probing the matter, have seized the auto which was allegedly used for the crime. It has also arrested two main accused, identified as Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma. The duo has confessed to the crime, said Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General (Ops).

Earlier in the day, the police got permission from Dhanbad court to conduct four tests including narco, layered voice analysis, and brain mapping of both accused arrested in the case. The tests will be done at Gujarat FSL.

Meanwhile, 17 others in the course of searches across 53 hotels in the state have been arrested while 243 old, listed criminals have been detained and interrogated on grounds of suspicion. Also, one sub-inspector, and one in charge of the Pathardih station who allegedly circulated the CCTV footage in which the auto is seen hitting the deceased Judge has been put under suspension, as per Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar.