CBI To Probe Sonali Phogat Murder Case; Goa CM Pramod Sawant Gives Into Family's Demand

In a significant development to the Sonali Phogat murder case, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant announced on Monday that the case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sawant told reporters that the decision was taken in view of the family's growing demand for a central probe into the matter.

"I have full faith in the state police and they have found several clues in the case. However, keeping in mind the constant demand of her daughter, we are going to hand over Sonali Phogat's murder probe case to the CBI today. I will personally write to the Home Minister requesting a CBI investigation in the case," the Goa CM said.

Motive behind murder could be 'economic interest': Goa Police

BJP leader and former TikTok star Sonali Phogat was allegedly murdered by her companions Sudhir and Sukhwinder at a party in North Goa on August 23. Police have suspected that the motive behind the murder of Sonali could be "economic interest."

The actor-turned BJP leader was allegedly forced to consume a drink laced with drugs at a party on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. According to top sources in the Goa police, Phogat was administered methamphetamine and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant's washroom.

The police have arrested Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, restauranteur Edwin Nunes, and alleged drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar in connection with the matter.

Based in Haryana, Sonali Phogat's family has already written to the state government seeking a central probe into the matter. Phogat's nephew Vikas Singhmar, an advocate in his family, expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation being carried out by the Goa police.

Last week, Phogat's 15-year-old daughter Yashodhara launched a social media campaign, seeking people's support for a CBI probe into the murder case.

Earlier on Friday, North Goa SP Shobit Saxena informed that Goa Police is reviewing Sonali Phogat's case at the senior level and are confident of filing a chargesheet on objective grounds after remand.

“Goa police has zero tolerance towards illicit drug-related activities, had record seizures of illegal drugs in past few years. Action to be taken against those who supply, consume, stock or allow their premises to be used for drug consumption,” he maintained.